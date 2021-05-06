Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

Shares of QSR opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 13,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $818,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,837.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.