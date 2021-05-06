Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.20.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $194.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.45 and a 200-day moving average of $199.05.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

