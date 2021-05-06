Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PerkinElmer, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $136.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

