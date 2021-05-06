Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

ON opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $848,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.