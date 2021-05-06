Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $217.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.09. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $217.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

