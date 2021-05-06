Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issued By William Blair

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.96 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $221.98 on Tuesday. ICON Public has a one year low of $149.70 and a one year high of $223.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.02 and its 200 day moving average is $197.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

