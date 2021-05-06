Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Cut by Analyst

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSU. Scotiabank raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$144.67.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$138.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$40.29 and a 12-month high of C$141.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$119.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$100.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

