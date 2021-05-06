Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 3.350-3.550 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,572. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

