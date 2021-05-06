Prudent Investors Network Invests $3.95 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prudent Investors Network bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 48,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 2.2% of Prudent Investors Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $153,843,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,646,000 after purchasing an additional 994,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,714,000 after buying an additional 655,314 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,226,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,658,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

