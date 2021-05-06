Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.