Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%.
NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $32.10.
In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
