Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,522 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,670. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

