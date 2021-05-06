ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 391,241.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,964,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,032 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $5,952,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SSO stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.88. 193,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,602. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average of $94.03.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.