Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Shares Down 10%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) shares traded down 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 5,187 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 2,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

