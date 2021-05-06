ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Dawson James began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

PRPH opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter worth about $880,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

