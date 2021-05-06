Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Earns Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PFPT. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a neutral rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $171.96 on Monday. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Proofpoint by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,093,000 after buying an additional 163,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $69,388,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after buying an additional 22,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

