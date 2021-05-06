Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.98. Prologis has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

