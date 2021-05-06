Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

