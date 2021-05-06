PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.

PRG stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,100. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43. PROG has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

