Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,294,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $163.93 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $170.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.