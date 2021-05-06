Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

