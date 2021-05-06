Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.24.

ULTA stock opened at $318.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.28. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

