Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021 // Comments off

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $111.55 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.04.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.