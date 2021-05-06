Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $111.55 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.04.

