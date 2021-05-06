Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

ABT opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

