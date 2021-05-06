Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MANH stock opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

