Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $194.61 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $195.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.03 and its 200-day moving average is $155.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

