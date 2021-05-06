Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $815,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $2,064,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,939,000 after buying an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $67,025,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

