Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $928,000 in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 125,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $15.56 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

