Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.