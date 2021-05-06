Private Advisor Group LLC Has $925,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of PSL opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $95.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

