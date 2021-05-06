Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,603,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT opened at $122.62 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average is $111.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

