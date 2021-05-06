Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

