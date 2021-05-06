PRIA Trading Up 5.7% This Week (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, PRIA has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for about $10.43 or 0.00018246 BTC on exchanges. PRIA has a total market cap of $723,246.84 and approximately $2,976.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00084458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00066398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.47 or 0.00831923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00101607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.15 or 0.09345265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

