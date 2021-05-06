Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Roth Capital

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.16.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.56. 65,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,968. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,328,000 after buying an additional 1,006,157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,567,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,770,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $21,272,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 236,796 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.