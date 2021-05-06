PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 2,355 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $128.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

