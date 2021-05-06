Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to $41.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PWCDF. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

