Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 288.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of POWL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.10. 1,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,815. The company has a market capitalization of $421.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.26. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $37.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

