PotlatchDeltic Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,261. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,691 shares of company stock worth $9,188,990. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

