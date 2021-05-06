PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,691 shares of company stock worth $9,188,990. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,605,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after buying an additional 361,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after buying an additional 205,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 148,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,107,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

