PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report $2.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $1.90. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $60.04 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,691 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

