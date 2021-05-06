Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $554.48

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 554.48 ($7.24) and traded as high as GBX 602 ($7.87). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 581 ($7.59), with a volume of 7,885 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Porvair alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 554.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 544.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.22 million and a P/E ratio of 31.58.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.