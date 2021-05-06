Pool’s (POOL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $375.57.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $433.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool has a 1 year low of $212.63 and a 1 year high of $442.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pool by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

