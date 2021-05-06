Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Plymouth Industrial REIT has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.28-0.30 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.43-1.48 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $513.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

PLYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

