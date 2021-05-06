Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22).

PSTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

PSTI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,450. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

