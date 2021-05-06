Planned Solutions Inc. Has $381,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $16.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,372.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,624. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,213.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,936.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

