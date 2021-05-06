Planned Solutions Inc. Buys 480 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,915,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $221.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

