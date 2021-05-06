Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 140,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

