Piper Sandler Upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Overweight

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.71.

FRT opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

