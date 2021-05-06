Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $881.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $23.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

