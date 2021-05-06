Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $15.10. 63,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,579. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

