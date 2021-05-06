Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,274. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

